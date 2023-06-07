Breaking News


Maiden French Open semis for Muchova

Updated on: 07 June,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open two years ago, Muchova will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus for a place in Saturday’s final

Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova yesterday. Pics/AFP



Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time with a straight sets win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday. 


Anastasia PavlyuchenkovaAnastasia Pavlyuchenkova


The World No. 43 came through 7-5, 6-2 over the 333rd-ranked Russian who was runner-up in Paris in 2021. 


Also Read: Ons Jabeur defeats Bernarda Pera in straight sets to reach French Open quarterfinals

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open two years ago, Muchova will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus for a place in Saturday’s final.

