A semi-finalist at the Australian Open two years ago, Muchova will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus for a place in Saturday’s final

Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova yesterday. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Maiden French Open semis for Muchova x 00:00

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time with a straight sets win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

ADVERTISEMENT

The World No. 43 came through 7-5, 6-2 over the 333rd-ranked Russian who was runner-up in Paris in 2021.

Also Read: Ons Jabeur defeats Bernarda Pera in straight sets to reach French Open quarterfinals

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open two years ago, Muchova will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus for a place in Saturday’s final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever