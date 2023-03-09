Mairaj, Ganemat finish fifth in skeet mixed team

The Indian duo shot 143 out of 150 in the 32-strong qualification field to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point

The Indian skeet mixed team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished fifth at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Wednesday.

The Indian duo shot 143 out of 150 in the 32-strong qualification field to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point.

The American pair of Vincent Hancock and Kimberly Rhode won gold.

