Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Makhija scores easy first win

Makhija scores easy first win

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In an interesting encounter, Harsha Raghavan showed solid fighting qualities and recovered from the brink of defeat to brush aside Jove Abraham’s challenge, posting a 6-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5, and 11-2 victory

Makhija scores easy first win

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Makhija scores easy first win
x
00:00

Niraj Makhija (UAE) made a positive winning start defeating Kurush Mistry (India) 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in a MO50 first round of the third Mumbai Masters Squash Championship, organised under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India and played at the Cricket Club of India courts on Thursday. 


In an interesting encounter, Harsha Raghavan showed solid fighting qualities and recovered from the brink of defeat to brush aside Jove Abraham’s challenge, posting a 6-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5, and 11-2 victory.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

squash Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK