Makhija scores easy first win

Niraj Makhija (UAE) made a positive winning start defeating Kurush Mistry (India) 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in a MO50 first round of the third Mumbai Masters Squash Championship, organised under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India and played at the Cricket Club of India courts on Thursday.

In an interesting encounter, Harsha Raghavan showed solid fighting qualities and recovered from the brink of defeat to brush aside Jove Abraham’s challenge, posting a 6-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5, and 11-2 victory.

