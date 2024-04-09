Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw of Badminton Asia Championships

She first defeated Nurani Ratu Azzahra of UAE 21-18, 21-10 and then outclassed Sofiya Zakirova of Uzbekistan 21-4, 21-5 to win both her Group ‘B’ qualifying matches

Malvika Bansod

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod won both her matches to qualify for women’s singles main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old world ranked 50 will face South Korea’s Sim Yu Jin in her round of 32 match on Wednesday. The Panda sisters—Rutaparna and Swetaparna—also won both their doubles Group ‘A’ qualifying matches to make the main draw where they will take on Chinese Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng.

