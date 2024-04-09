Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Malvika Panda sisters enter main draw of Badminton Asia Championships
<< Back to Elections 2024

Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw of Badminton Asia Championships

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Ningbo (China)
Agencies |

Top

She first defeated Nurani Ratu Azzahra of UAE 21-18, 21-10 and then outclassed Sofiya Zakirova of Uzbekistan 21-4, 21-5 to win both her Group ‘B’ qualifying matches

Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw of Badminton Asia Championships

Malvika Bansod

Listen to this article
Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw of Badminton Asia Championships
x
00:00

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod won both her matches to qualify for women’s singles main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships here on Tuesday.


She first defeated Nurani Ratu Azzahra of UAE 21-18, 21-10 and then outclassed Sofiya Zakirova of Uzbekistan 21-4, 21-5 to win both her Group ‘B’ qualifying matches. 


The 22-year-old world ranked 50 will face South Korea’s Sim Yu Jin in her round of 32 match on Wednesday. The Panda sisters—Rutaparna and Swetaparna—also won both their doubles Group ‘A’ qualifying matches to make the main draw where they will take on Chinese Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports news sports Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK