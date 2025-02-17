Mandeep, Dilpreet help India win 2-0

India had lost to Spain 1-3 in the first match of the Indian leg on Saturday despite taking the lead through Sukhjeet Singh’s goal

The Indian men’s hockey team made a brilliant comeback to down Spain 2-0 in a return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.

On Sunday, however, it was a completely different looking Indian side that dominated for most of the match and scored two field goals through Mandeep Singh (32nd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (39th) to pocket a total of three points for their effort.

India will face Germany next at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Tuesday, February 18.

