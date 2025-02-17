Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mandeep Dilpreet help India win 2 0

Mandeep, Dilpreet help India win 2-0

Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI

Top

India had lost to Spain 1-3 in the first match of the Indian leg on Saturday despite taking the lead through Sukhjeet Singh’s goal

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian men’s hockey team made a brilliant comeback to down Spain 2-0 in a return leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.


India had lost to Spain 1-3 in the first match of the Indian leg on Saturday despite taking the lead through Sukhjeet Singh’s goal.


On Sunday, however, it was a completely different looking Indian side that dominated for most of the match and scored two field goals through Mandeep Singh (32nd minute) and Dilpreet Singh (39th) to pocket a total of three points for their effort.


India will face Germany next at the Kalinga Hockey  Stadium on Tuesday, February 18.

