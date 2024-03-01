Breaking News
Mangalore Blues blank Dombivli Friends FC 6-0

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mangalore
Agencies |

Strikers Lalit Bangera and Sprsh Gujran scored a brace, while Nitin Kotian and Umesh Rathod netted a goal each to complete the win

Mangalore Blues Sports Club produced a strong performance and blanked Dombivli Friends FC 6-0 in a one-sided Group A second round match of the KSA annual 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial League-cum-knockout football tournament at Cross Maidan.


Strikers Lalit Bangera and Sprsh Gujran scored a brace, while Nitin Kotian and Umesh Rathod netted a goal each to complete the win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


