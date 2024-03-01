Mangalore Blues blank Dombivli Friends FC 6-0

Strikers Lalit Bangera and Sprsh Gujran scored a brace, while Nitin Kotian and Umesh Rathod netted a goal each to complete the win

Representation Pic

Mangalore Blues Sports Club produced a strong performance and blanked Dombivli Friends FC 6-0 in a one-sided Group A second round match of the KSA annual 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial League-cum-knockout football tournament at Cross Maidan.

Strikers Lalit Bangera and Sprsh Gujran scored a brace, while Nitin Kotian and Umesh Rathod netted a goal each to complete the win.

