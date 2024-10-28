Batra, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, fought well in all three games, but her Chinese opponent played the crunch points better to emerge the winner

Manika Batra

Listen to this article Manika Batra loses in quarters x 00:00

Star paddler Manika Batra crashed out of the WTT Champions after a quarter-final straight-game defeat to China’s Qian Tianyi in Montpellier, France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World No. 30 Indian, went down to Tianyi 8-11, 8-11, 10-12 in just 25 minutes on Saturday night. Batra, a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, fought well in all three games, but her Chinese opponent played the crunch points better to emerge the winner.

Also Read: Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to break into top-25 of world singles rankings

The first Indian to enter the WTT quarter-finals, Batra had shocked World No. 14 Bernadette Szocs of Romania 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9 on Friday. Sreeja Akula, the other Indian competitor in the WTT and World No. 25, had made a first-round exit.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever