Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula in singles quarter-finals

Manika Batra during her Round-of-16 match against Australian Jee Minhyung. Pic/PTI (right) Sreeja Akula

Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula entered the women’s singles quarter-finals in the table tennis event here on Friday. Batra steamrolled Australian Jee Minhyung 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 to book her place in the quarter-final. The 27-year-old star paddler will now take on Singapore’s Jian Zeng in the last eight-clash.

Sreeja, on the other hand, played out a nerve-wracking encounter against Charlotte Carey from Wales to secure herself a last eight berth. The 24-year-old toiled hard but held her nerves to beat Carey 8-11, 11-7, 12-14, 9-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10. She will lock horns with Canada’s Mo Zhang in the quarter-final.



Mixed doubles pair shine

Earlier in the day, both Manika and Sreeja also reached the mixed doubles quarter-final events. Batra and mixed doubles partner Sathiyan Gnanasekaran humbled Nigerians Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. Sreeja and her partner Achanta Sharath Kamal, on the other hand, came from behind to beat Malaysia’s Leond Chee Fang and Ho Ying 5-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5.

Meanwhile, Kamal and Gnanasekaran stormed into the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles event after easing past Bangladesh’s Bawm Ramhimlian and Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed. The Indian pair won 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in three straight games.

The pair of Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty also was through to the last-eight stage after they defeated Australian pair of Chambers Dillon and Yan Xin 3-1. Desai and Shetty, who won 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, will now lock horns with Singapore’s Clerance Chew and Shao Feng Ethan Poh in the Last eight round match.

