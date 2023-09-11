Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tourney

The Indian boxer also earned the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’

Manju Rani

Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan’s Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a sliver medal in the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday.

The Indian boxer also earned the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’. In men’s 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem defeated Poland’s Jakub Slominsk 3-0, while in the 57kg category, Akash Kumar fought valiantly but narrowly went down in the final to Sweden’s Hadi Hadrous 1-2.

