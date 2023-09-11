Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tourney

Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tourney

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Indian boxer also earned the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’

Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tourney

Manju Rani

Listen to this article
Manju Rani punches her way to gold in Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tourney
x
00:00

Manju Rani outpunched Afghanistan’s Sadia Bromand 3-0 in the final as India finished with nine gold and a sliver medal in the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday.


Also Read: BFI has some explaining to do


The Indian boxer also earned the title of the ‘Best Woman Boxer’. In men’s 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem defeated Poland’s Jakub Slominsk 3-0, while in the 57kg category, Akash Kumar fought valiantly but narrowly went down in the final to Sweden’s Hadi Hadrous 1-2.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news india boxing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK