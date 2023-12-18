Breaking News
Mansi-Murugesan win gold, Bhagat secures 2 silvers at Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International

Updated on: 18 December,2023 05:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Bhagat, also a Para Asian gold medallist, went down 17-21 18-21 to England's Daniel Bethell in the SL3 final to finish second-best. In the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila 14-21 11-21 in the final

Mansi Joshi (Pic: AFP)

Mansi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan emerged champions in women's doubles, while Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat signed off with two silver medals at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International 2023 here.


The event was held in UAE from December 11 to December 17. Mansi and Murugesan ranked second in World Para-Badminton, outwitted the Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah 15-21 21-14 21-6 to secure the gold in women's doubles SL3-SU5 category.


Bhagat, also a Para Asian gold medallist, went down 17-21 18-21 to England's Daniel Bethell in the SL3 final to finish second-best.

In the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila 14-21 11-21 in the final.

Team India also secured the bronze medal in mixed doubles SL3 and SU5 with Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan.
In the men's SL 4 category, Tokyo silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj secured silver, while Sukant Kadam and Tarun won bronze medals. In the women's singles ( SL4) Palak Kohli bagged a bronze.

In men's doubles Sl 3- SL4 category, Manoj Sarkar and his Korean partner Cho Nadan secured silver, while Kumar Nitesh and Tarun secured bronze.

