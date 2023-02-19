Breaking News
Manu Bhaker is 21 years young!

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Last month, Bhaker made the cut for the shooting World Cups in Cairo (ongoing) and Bhopal (March 20 onwards) based on her scores at the national championship and two selection trials

Manu Bhaker


India pistol shooter Manu Bhaker thanked everyone who has been a part of her journey so far as she turned 21 on Saturday.  She Instagrammed the below picture and wrote: “21 years young! Thank you for your never ending blessings, support and love. I have a long journey ahead of me in life and I am thankful for my family, coaches/teachers, friends and you all to guide me and support me through my journey. #birthday #21.”


Last month, Bhaker made the cut for the shooting World Cups in Cairo (ongoing) and Bhopal (March 20 onwards) based on her scores at the national championship and two selection trials.


