Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Manu Bhakers on the mark

Manu Bhaker's on the mark!

Updated on: 25 August,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The former world junior champion Instagrammed this picture among a few others for her 107,000 followers with the caption, “#photo #dump” and a heart emoji.

Manu Bhaker's on the mark!

Manu Bhaker


India’s top pistol shooter Manu Bhaker seems to have got her fashion sense spot on with this stunning, short grey dress. 


The former world junior champion Instagrammed this picture among a few others for her 107,000 followers with the caption, “#photo #dump” and a heart emoji. 

The post received over 10,000 ‘likes’ within the first two hours.


Will Team India miss Rahul Dravid in the dugout for India vs Pakistan tie?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Instagram Manu Bhaker sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK