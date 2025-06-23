The Ducati rider came through a brilliant early battle with his brother and Gresini Racing driver Alex, in second, and teammate Francesco Bagnaia to extend his championship lead over his sibling to 40 points after also winning Saturday’s sprint race

Marc Marquez. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article Marquez wins Italian GP x 00:00

Marc Marquez won the Italian MotoGP on Sunday to complete a perfect weekend at Mugello and continue his bid for a seventh world championship title.

The Ducati rider came through a brilliant early battle with his brother and Gresini Racing driver Alex, in second, and teammate Francesco Bagnaia to extend his championship lead over his sibling to 40 points after also winning Saturday’s sprint race.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever