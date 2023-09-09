Market King faces acid test

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

However, with the scales now favouring Sovereign Orb (P Trevor up), Fast Time (NS Parmar up) looking for revenge, and the speedy Son Of A Gun (M Alam up) jumping into the fray, Market King will need lots of luck to repeat the winning performance

In last start Market King (Neeraj Rawal up) had decisively beaten three of the five rivals he will meet again in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card. However, with the scales now favouring Sovereign Orb (P Trevor up), Fast Time (NS Parmar up) looking for revenge, and the speedy Son Of A Gun (M Alam up) jumping into the fray, Market King will need lots of luck to repeat the winning performance.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:


Holy Smoke Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Goldiva 1, Zip Along 2, Silver Spring 3.


Janardhan Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Ataash 1, Own Voice 2, Brave Beauty 3.

One Kept Secret Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)
Zukor 1, Intense Belief 2, Walshy 3.

G20 Summit Cup (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Dali Swirl 1, Mount Sinai 2, Toussaint 3.

Also read: We have to look ahead: Messi after 1-0 win over Ecuador

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy (Class II; 2400m)
Golden Kingdom 1, Zarak 2, Euphoric 3.

Southern Command Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)
Kings Love 1, Kinzhal 2, Decacorn 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)
Market King 1, Fast Rain 2, Sovereign Orb 3.

Holy Smoke Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)
Metzinger 1, Fashion Icon 2, Prince Igor 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Justino (2-6), (Monarchy (4-5) & Nirvana (6-10)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

