Market King faces acid test

In last start Market King (Neeraj Rawal up) had decisively beaten three of the five rivals he will meet again in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Gr 3), the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card. However, with the scales now favouring Sovereign Orb (P Trevor up), Fast Time (NS Parmar up) looking for revenge, and the speedy Son Of A Gun (M Alam up) jumping into the fray, Market King will need lots of luck to repeat the winning performance.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

Holy Smoke Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Goldiva 1, Zip Along 2, Silver Spring 3.

Janardhan Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Ataash 1, Own Voice 2, Brave Beauty 3.

One Kept Secret Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1000m)

Zukor 1, Intense Belief 2, Walshy 3.

G20 Summit Cup (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Dali Swirl 1, Mount Sinai 2, Toussaint 3.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy (Class II; 2400m)

Golden Kingdom 1, Zarak 2, Euphoric 3.

Southern Command Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Kings Love 1, Kinzhal 2, Decacorn 3.

Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Market King 1, Fast Rain 2, Sovereign Orb 3.

Holy Smoke Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class V; 1400m)

Metzinger 1, Fashion Icon 2, Prince Igor 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Justino (2-6), (Monarchy (4-5) & Nirvana (6-10)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.