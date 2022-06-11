Mary Kom out of CWG after suffering knee injury in selection trials

The six-time world champion twisted her left knee in the first few minutes in the opening round of the 48kg semi-finals against Haryana’s Nitu

MC Mary Kom

Veteran Indian boxer MC Mary Kom’s bid to compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games ended in a heartbreak here on Friday as she was forced to withdraw midway from the selection trials due to a knee injury.

The six-time world champion twisted her left knee in the first few minutes in the opening round of the 48kg semi-finals against Haryana’s Nitu.

Mary Kom will thus miss the quadrennial event, where she had become the first Indian woman boxer to claim a gold medal in the last edition in 2018.

“Six-time world champion Mary Kom has withdrawn from the ongoing Women’s Boxing Trials for the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury she suffered on Friday,” the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a statement.

Mary Kom fell down in the very first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going after receiving medical assistance, but after a couple of punches, she struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left knee and looked in a lot of pain. The Manipuri had to be carried out of the ring with Nitu being announced the winner via RSCI (Referee Stops Contest due to injury).

