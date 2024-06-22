Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McLarens Norris on pole in Spain

McLaren’s Norris on pole in Spain

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

But in the last throw of the top-10 shoot-out Norris denied the Red Bull ace by a mere two hundredths of a second. “Today was the perfect lap,” said Norris after only his second career pole

McLaren’s Norris on pole in Spain

Lando Norris

Listen to this article
McLaren’s Norris on pole in Spain
x
00:00

McLaren’s Lando Norris produced a spellbinding late lap to deprive Max Verstappen of pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in qualifying on Saturday. Lewis Hamilton will start on the second row alongside his Mercedes teammate George Russell. Verstappen looked nailed on to start Sunday’s 10th round of the season from the front of the grid. 


But in the last throw of the top-10 shoot-out Norris denied the Red Bull ace by a mere two hundredths of a second. “Today was the perfect lap,” said Norris after only his second career pole. 


“Max seemed a bit stronger, but we made some changes,” added the Briton who won his maiden Grand Prix this season in Miami. “I’m super happy to be on pole, it’s going to be tough but we’re here to win!” 


Verstappen, targeting a fourth straight world title, leads the championship by 56 points from Charles Leclerc, who starts Sunday’s race in fifth, with Norris seven points back in third. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK