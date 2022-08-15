Meditation helps me overcome stress: Badminton ace PV Sindhu

A day after pulling out of upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu reveals practising meditation for a long time

Badminton star PV Sindhu

Badminton star PV Sindhu said on Sunday that she has been practicing mediation for a long time as it helps overcome stress. “I have been practising meditation for a long time and always felt a relief as I connected very well within through meditation,” she said while virtually participating in the concluding session of the International Rising With Kindness Youth Summit. “Meditation helps stress go off. I wish the youth don’t forget to take to meditation,” said Sindhu in her first public appearance after winning the gold medal at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Injury scare

On Saturday, Sindhu pulled out of the upcoming BWF World Championships owing to a stress fracture on her left foot. She has won the World Championships gold in 2019, along with two silver medals and two bronze. “While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the world championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could,” Sindhu said in the statement on Saturday.



“The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love,” she added.

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from August 21. Sindhu has won the gold medal in the women’s singles event at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and revealed that she had been playing through pain at the multi-sport extravaganza. Sindhu added a CWG singles gold to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada’s Michelle Li.

Second CWG gold

This was Sindhu’s second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, having earlier won the yellow metal in 2018 in the mixed team event. She also has one silver and one bronze in women’s singles from 2018 and 2014 editions respectively. The 27-year-old Sindhu also has two Olympic medals. She won silver in women’s singles in 2016 and followed that up with a bronze medal in Tokyo last year.

2019

The year PV Sindhu won the World Championships title