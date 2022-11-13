×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mehuli Tilottoma bag golds at Asian Airgun Championships

Mehuli, Tilottoma bag golds at Asian Airgun Championships

Updated on: 13 November,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Mehuli won the gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event, beating Cho Eunyoung of Korea 16-12. Le Alexandra of Kazakhstan bagged the bronze

Mehuli, Tilottoma bag golds at Asian Airgun Championships

India’s Mehuli Ghosh (centre) along with silver medallist Cho Eunyoung of Korea and Le Alexandra of Kazakhstan (right), the bronze medal winner


Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottoma Sen picked two gold medals for India in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea on Saturday.


Mehuli won the gold in the women’s 10m air rifle event, beating Cho Eunyoung of Korea 16-12. Le Alexandra of Kazakhstan bagged the bronze.



India’s Tilottoma Sen (centre) and Nancy along with bronze medal winner Nobata Misaki right) of Japan. Pics/SAI MediaIndia’s Tilottoma Sen (centre) and Nancy along with bronze medal winner Nobata Misaki right) of Japan. Pics/SAI Media


It was one-two finish for India in the 10m women’s air rifle junior event with Tilottama and Nancy winning the gold and silver respectively.

Tilottama defeated Nancy 17-12 in the final to claim the top honours, while Nobata Misaki of Japan won the bronze.

Indian shooters began their campaign in the tournament on a positive note by bagging a gold, silver and bronze on Friday.

The gold came from Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar in the men’s 10m air rifle junior event, while Kiran Ankush Jadhav shot a silver in the corresponding senior competition.

Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar won a bronze in the junior men’s air rifle. 

Also Read: ISSF Shooting WC: Mehuli and Shahu bag India's second gold

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports sports news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK