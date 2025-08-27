Breaking News
Millennium sweep all three girls crowns

Updated on: 27 August,2025 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In the U-14 and U-17 finals, they beat New Horizon School (Arunal) 25-13, 25-15 and 25-7, 25-12 respectively. In the U-19 final, they beat Bal Bharti Public School 25-8, 25-12, 25-12

The victorious Millennium girls

Listen to this article
Millennium Public School (Pune) swept all three girls titles — U-14, U-17, U-19 — at the CBSE Schools Cluster IX volleyball tourney at MVM International School recently. In the U-14 and U-17 finals, they beat New Horizon School (Arunal) 25-13, 25-15 and 25-7, 25-12 respectively. In the U-19 final, they beat Bal Bharti Public School 25-8, 25-12, 25-12.

