Mixed emotions for silver-medallist Suhas

The 41-year-old went into the ongoing Games as World No.1 and was expected to fetch gold in men’s singles SL4 category. However, he ended with a silver, going down in straight games to Lucas Mazur of France in the summit clash on Monday evening

Suhas Yathiraj during the men’s singles SL4 gold medal match on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Indian para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj is an emotional mess after his second successive Paralympic silver. A part of him is proud of the achievement, but then he is also grappling with feelings of “sadness and disappointment” at missing out on gold.

“...coming here as World No.1 and as world champion, there was pressure and expectations on me. I too expected that I will do well here. Ideally, I would have liked to win gold medal, which is every players dream,” he said on Tuesday.

“Winning the silver is a mixed feeling, there is sadness and disappointment of missing the gold. But when the feeling sinks in then you will realise qualifying for Paralympics and representing your country was a big thing.

“And winning the silver is a proud moment and I feel extremely humbled and grateful,” added the 2007 batch IAS officer.

Suhas looked tentative in the summit clash and was no match for the formidable Frenchman, losing 9-21, 13-21. It was the same opponent against whom the Indian had lost in the Tokyo Paralympics final.

