Breaking News
Thane: Four held for killing man, giving wrong information to police
Two teenage riders killed as truck hits their scooter in Thane
MVA politicising incident to shape adverse public perception: Bawankule
Congress leaders meet Mumbai CP, complain about BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's statements
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of President Murmu's visit
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Paralympics 2024 Indias Suhas Yathiraj signs off with back to back Paralympic silver

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Suhas Yathiraj signs off with back-to-back Paralympic silver

Updated on: 02 September,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 41-year-old Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer, looked tentative and was no match for the formidable French, losing 9-21 13-21 in a lop-sided summit clash

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Suhas Yathiraj signs off with back-to-back Paralympic silver

Suhas Yathiraj (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Suhas Yathiraj signs off with back-to-back Paralympic silver
x
00:00

Indian shuttler Suhas Yathiraj secured his second successive Paralympics silver medal in men's singles SL4 after going down in straight games to favourite Lucas Mazur of France in the final on Monday.


The 41-year-old Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer, looked tentative and was no match for the formidable French, losing 9-21 13-21 in a lop-sided summit clash.



The loss meant Lucas once again denied Suhas the glory, having beaten him in the Tokyo Paralympics final three years ago.


Also Read: Murugesan bags silver in women's singles SU5, India gets its 11th medal

Born with a congenital deformity in his left ankle, which significantly affected his mobility, Suhas plays in SL4 category which is meant for athletes competing while standing with less severe impairment than in SL3.

His silver took India's medal tally in Paris Paralympics para-badminton to four, following the gold won by Kumar Nitesh (SL3) and silver and bronze claimed by Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass in women's singles SU5.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paralympics Paris Paralympics 2024 badminton sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK