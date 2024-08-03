Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
YouTuber held for dangerous stunts on railway tracks, endangering public safety
Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case
Man dies of swine flu in Beed district
MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in Bandra
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mixed team narrowly miss bronze record Indias best ever finish

Mixed team narrowly miss bronze, record India’s best-ever finish

Updated on: 03 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The team had already created history by entering the semi-finals of the Summer Games for the first time.

Mixed team narrowly miss bronze, record India’s best-ever finish

India’s Ankita Bhakat (left) and Dhiraj Bommadevara during their mixed team bronze medal encounter against USA yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Mixed team narrowly miss bronze, record India’s best-ever finish
x
00:00

The history-making Indian mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara came agonisingly close to ending India’s 36-year wait for an Olympic medal in archery, but fell short to finish fourth here on Friday. The team had already created history by entering the semi-finals of the Summer Games for the first time.


But the duo lost 37-38, 35-37, 38-34, 35-37 to the American combine of World No.1 Casey Kaufhold and three-time Olympic-medallist Brady Ellison to join the fourth-finishers’ club at the Olympics. It was nonetheless the best-ever performance by an Indian team in the quadrennial showpiece.



Ankita felt the pressure the most as she fired two 7s and could manage only a couple of 10s in the course of the four sets. Trailing 0-4, the Indians did well to make a comeback as Ankita struck a superb 10. All four Indian arrows were in the yellow zone, while Casey looked a bit nervous firing a 7 with her first arrow before a 9 and 10. But the Indians did enough to take the third set.


While the 22-year-old Dhiraj was more consistent, shooting as many as four 10s, Ankita, who was exceptional against the Koreans in the semi-finals, produced a below-par performance, including a couple of 8s, which eventually cost India the contest. Earlier in the semi-final, Dhiraj and Ankita had gone down 2-6 (lost 38-36, 35-38, 37-38, 38-39) to defending champions South Korea.

Also Read: 'Don't have JioTV': Father reveals how media broke the news of Bhaker's bronze

Indians in action today 

Shooting 
25m pistol women’s final: Manu Bhaker… 13:00
Skeet women’s qualification - Day 1: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan… 12:30

Archery
Women’s individual 1/8 elimination round: Deepika Kumari v Michelle Kroppen (Germany)… 13:52
Women’s individual 1/8 elimination round: Bhajan Kaur v Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia)… 14:05

Sailing
Men’s Dinghy - Race 5: Vishnu Saravanan… 15:45
Women’s Dinghy - Race 5: Nethra Kumanan… 17:55

Boxing
Men’s Welterweight (quarter-finals): Nishant Dev v Marco Verde (Mexico)... 00.18 (Sunday)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 india sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK