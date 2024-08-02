Paris Olympics 2024: Archers Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara qualify for the semi-finals in mixed team event

In the first set, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara outplayed the Spanish duo by 38-37 to take a 2-0 lead

Dhiraj Bommadevara (Pic: File Pic)

The mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara have sealed the semi-final spot of the Paris Olympics 2024. This is the first time in the Olympics that an Indian archery duo has entered the semi-final stage. They defeated Spain by 5-3.

India won 38-37 38-38 36-37 37-36. They are just one win shy from helping India win their first Olympic medal in archery. If they manage to win the semi-final, the country's 36-year wait of winning an Olympic medal in archery will come to an end.

In the first set, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara outplayed the Spanish duo by 38-37 to take a 2-0 lead.

The fighting Spanish team of Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzalez matched India in the second set by tying the scores at 38-all to share the points.

India's 3-1 advantage was neutralised in the third set following a below-par 36, courtesy of a poor shot which fetched the team an '8'.

However, in the fourth and last set, the Indians held their nerves to win the nerve-wracking contest 37-36 notch two full points and secure a semifinal spot, their best-ever showing in the quadrennial showpiece.

Earlier, the Indian recurve mixed team had produced an excellent performance to rally past Indonesia and enter the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indians notched a 5-1 (37-36 38-38 38-37) win over their Indonesian opponents Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu.

The Indian archery duo continuously shot 9s and 10s, but later Ankita elevated her game by shooting 10s in the last three attempts which helped the side to take in the last eight stages.

Also, the Indian men's hockey team created history as they defeated Australia by 3-2. The "Men in Blue" have already qualified for the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Since 1972, it is India's first victory over Australia in the Olympics.