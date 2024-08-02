Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 2

Updated on: 02 August,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker will begin her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in 25m Pistol Qualification precision. Earlier, the shooter has already clinched two bronze medals in different events at the Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 2

Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 2
Following is India's schedule on Day 7 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on August 2:


Golf



Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will resume their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in round 2 of the men's individual finals at 12:30 PM.



Shooting

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker will begin her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in 25m Pistol Qualification precision. Earlier, the shooter has already clinched two bronze medals in different events at the Paris Olympics 2024. Her tie is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM. Along with Bhaker, Esha Singh will also make her appearance at the event.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka will also be seen competing in men's skeet qualification at 1:00 PM.

Archery

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat will compete in a mixed-team event against Indonesia at 1:19 PM.

Rowing

Balraj Panwar will feature in the Men's Single Sculls finals at 1:48 PM.

Judo

Tulika Mann will lock horns with Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in women's +78kg elimination round of 32 at the Paris Olympics 2024 at 2:12 PM.

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan will appear in Women's Dinghy Race 3 and Race 4 at 3:45 PM and 4:53 PM, respectively. In Men's Dinghy, Vishnu Saravan will compete in Race 3 and Race 4 at 7:05 PM and 8:15 PM, respectively.

Hockey

Already qualified for the quater-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian men's hockey team will look to end their Group Stage on a positive note. They will face Australia at 4:45 PM.

Badminton

Star Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen will face China's Chou Tien Chen in the men's quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics 2024. The match will start at 6: 30 PM.

Athletics

Tajinder Singh Toor will compete in the qualification round of Men's Shot Put in the Paris Olympics 2024 at 11:40 PM. Ankita Dhyani will feature in Women's 5,000m Heat 1 at 9:40 PM. On the other hand, Parul Chaudhary will compete in Heat 2 at 10:06 PM.

