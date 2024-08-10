Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Moms in every stride

‘Mom’s in every stride’

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

After becoming first African to win Oly 200m, Botswana’s Tebogo remembers late mother, whose birthdate is printed on his shoe; COVID-hit Lyles is third

‘Mom’s in every stride’

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (second from left), USA’s Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles (right) cross the finish line in the 200m final in Paris on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘Mom’s in every stride’
x
00:00

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo became the first African to win the Olympic 200 metres on Thursday as he—and Covid—upstaged Noah Lyles’s plans for a sprint double in Paris. 


Tebogo, 21, was able to ease up at the end and still clocked an African record of 19.46sec for gold, with American Kenny Bednarek taking silver in 19.62sec and Lyles fading to bronze in 19.70sec. 



Lyles, who was pictured in the warm-up area wearing a mask, admitted after the race he had COVID. “I’ve had better days,” the American said. “I do have Covid. I tested positive around 5:00 am on Tuesday morning. I woke up in the middle of the night feeling chills, aching, sore throat. I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100. We woke up the doctors and we tested and unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for Covid.” 


Covid woes aside, the night belonged to the ground-breaking Tebogo. The sole African previously to have won a short sprint title at an Olympic Games is South African Reggie Walker, over 100m at the 1908 Games in London. Tebogo’s time saw him leapfrog American Erriyon Knighton to go fifth fastest in the all-time list. 

The gold was also Botswana’s first ever at an Olympics. “It was really a beautiful race for me,” Tebogo said. “When we made it to the final, my coach just told me, ‘Now my job is done, it’s up to you to see what you can do. Whether it’s a medal or not, just finish the race healthy.’ 

“That’s all I could’ve wished for. I’m happy I finished the race healthier than before,” he added. Tebogo’s gold is even more impressive given that he lost his mother Seratiwa in May. His running shoes bear his late mother’s date of birth. “It’s basically me carrying her through every stride that I take inside the field,” said the sprinter. 

“It gives me a lot of motivation. She’s watching up there, and she’s really, really happy. I didn’t want to put the date of her death, because I’ll get emotional,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Coronavirus athletics sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK