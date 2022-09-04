Most incredible ride: Serena Williams bows out of Tennis

Serena Williams gets emotional after Tomljanovic ends her US Open campaign in what is expected to be her final tennis performance

Serena Williams acknowledges the fans after losing to Ajla Tomlijanovic. Pic/AFP

Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the US Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really,

truly end.

Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn’t possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphone cameras at the ready.

Ajla Tomljanovic

Tough fight

The 23-time Grand Slam champion staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, but could not do more, and was eliminated from the US Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday night in what is expected to be her final contest.

“It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” Williams said, tears streaming down her cheeks shortly after one final shot of hers landed in the net.

‘Thank you, Venus’

“I’m so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, Go, Serena! in their life.”She turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is ready to start “evolving” away from her playing days.

Asked during an on-court interview whether she might reconsider walking away, Williams replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know.”

“Oh, my God, thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried. I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. So thank you, Venus,” she said.

