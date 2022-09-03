US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined for unsportsmanlike behaviour

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set. The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios was fined USD 7,500 (Rs 5.9 lakh) for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory at the US Open.

Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands on Wednesday. It appeared the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling at someone in his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set. The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.

Key results

Men

>> Brandon Nakashima bt Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, 6-3

>> Denis Shapovalov bt Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Women

>> Garbine Muguruza bt Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-4

>> Karolina Pliskova bt Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-2

