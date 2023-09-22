MotoGP controversy: India's distorted map broadcast live, organisers apologise

MotoGP controversy: Practice is scheduled for Friday in all classes -- Moto 2, Moto 3, and MotoGP

(L-R) Distorted map shown by MotoGP, race circuit (Pic: @MotoGP/X)

A major controversy erupted ahead of MotoGP's India debut when a distorted map of the country, with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh missing from it, was broadcast live during the opening practice session of the premier two wheel racing event on Friday.

Within hours of the matter being flagged by some social media users, MotoGP on its official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted an apology for the gaffe.

"We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier a part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country," MotoGP stated.

"We're excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we're with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit," it added.

FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) president Akbar Ebrahim was sitting in the race control room of BIC when the embarrassing error was brought to his notice.

"It is highly regrettable that an erroneous map of India was broadcast by MotoGP TV today during the telecast of Grand Prix of India. We are aware that MotoGP have issued a public apology.

"The FMSCI advises its motorsports affiliates to be extremely careful and correct on the depiction of the India Map and Indian Tricolor," said Ebrahim.

MotoGP apologises for showing a distorted map of India



We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast: MotoGP pic.twitter.com/eY3gwEMNKd — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Practice is scheduled for Friday in all classes -- Moto 2, Moto 3, and MotoGP. The qualifying will be held on Saturday and the main races are scheduled for Sunday.

India are hosting a motorsport event of this magnitude for the first time since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, which was dropped from the calendar due to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

Dorna and Fairstreet have signed a seven-year MoU for the MotoGP race in India.

The success of the race is important for the organisers with India being the world's largest two-wheeler market.

The state government has thrown its weight behind the event which is critical for the long-term future of the race.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government released a fund of Rs 8 crore to its department 'Invest UP' for the MotoGP after a proposal from Fairsreet Sports, according to an official statement of the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

(With agency inputs)