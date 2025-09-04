Breaking News
MS Dhoni watches on as Novak Djokovic equals US Open semi-final record

Updated on: 04 September,2025 05:42 PM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Djokovic, now 38, showed no signs of slowing down as he dispatched the 27-year-old American with characteristic precision and control. With this win, the Serbian star advanced to his 14th semi-final at the US Open, equaling the long-standing record held by American great Jimmy Connors for the most appearances in the last four of the tournament

Novak Djokovic, MS Dhoni at US Open (Photo: AFP/Screengrab/Instagram)

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Former India captain MS Dhoni made a surprise appearance at the 2025 US Open as he witnessed tennis legend Novak Djokovic in action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. The 44-year-old cricket icon was spotted enjoying the high-stakes quarter-final clash between Djokovic and American Taylor Fritz, accompanied by his close friend and businessman Hitesh Sanghvi.

The stadium, packed to capacity, buzzed with energy as Djokovic delivered a commanding performance to overpower Fritz in four sets. Sanghvi later shared a video of Dhoni cheering from the stands, where the World Cup-winning captain was seen fully immersed in the electric atmosphere of the Grand Slam event.

Djokovic, now 38, showed no signs of slowing down as he dispatched the 27-year-old American with characteristic precision and control. With this win, the Serbian star advanced to his 14th semi-final at the US Open, equaling the long-standing record held by American great Jimmy Connors for the most appearances in the last four of the tournament.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hitesh Sanghvi (@hitesh412740)

The match further cemented Djokovic’s dominance over Fritz, as he extended his head-to-head lead to 7-0. The Serbian maestro continues to defy age and expectations, having now reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events in the 2025 season, that he has managed for the seventh time in his career.

Djokovic’s latest win follows an earlier straight-sets victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round, where he posted a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win. That result saw him become the oldest male player in the Open Era to reach the quarter-finals at all four majors in a single calendar year.

With 24 Grand Slam titles already to his name, Djokovic is now just two matches away from a historic 25th major, a feat that would further cement his legacy as arguably the greatest player in tennis history. He also holds a 5-3 edge in his head-to-head battles against current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, having won in their last two encounters.

 

