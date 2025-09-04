Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Yuki Bhambri enters maiden Grand Slam quarters of US Open 2025

Yuki Bhambri enters maiden Grand Slam quarters of US Open 2025

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better

Yuki Bhambri enters maiden Grand Slam quarters of US Open 2025

Yuki Bhambri

Listen to this article
Yuki Bhambri enters maiden Grand Slam quarters of US Open 2025
x
00:00

Yuki Bhambri reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men’s doubles competition with partner Michael Venus here.

The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes.
They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.

Yuki Bhambri reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men’s doubles competition with partner Michael Venus here.

The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes.
They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.



In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better.


He reached the third round of French Open and Wimbledon this year.

Meanwhile, Maaya Revathi gave a scare to second seed Hannah Klugman of Britan before going down in the girls (junior) singles second round 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 6-3. She battled for two hours and two minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

yuki bhambri us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK