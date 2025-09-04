In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better

The 14th seeded Indo- New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes. They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.

Yuki Bhambri reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men’s doubles competition with partner Michael Venus here.

The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes.

They will next take on Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, who are the 11th seeds in the draw.

In his injury-marred singles career, the 33-year-old Indian could never go beyond the first round but in doubles, he has been doing better.

He reached the third round of French Open and Wimbledon this year.

Meanwhile, Maaya Revathi gave a scare to second seed Hannah Klugman of Britan before going down in the girls (junior) singles second round 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 6-3. She battled for two hours and two minutes.

