Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Bhayandar residents booked after clash with civic staff
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhambri Venus cruise into Round Two of US Open 2025

Bhambri-Venus cruise into Round Two of US Open 2025

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

However, Rohan Bopanna and Monaco’s Romain Arneodo fell 4-6, 3-6 to the American duo of Robert Cash and James Tracy in Round One

Bhambri-Venus cruise into Round Two of US Open 2025

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bhambri-Venus cruise into Round Two of US Open 2025
x
00:00

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus dismantled the American duo of Marcos Giron and Learner Tie 6-0, 6-3 in their first-round match here.

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus dismantled the American duo of Marcos Giron and Learner Tie 6-0, 6-3 in their first-round match here.

However, Rohan Bopanna and Monaco’s Romain Arneodo fell 4-6, 3-6 to the American duo of Robert Cash and James Tracy in Round One. 



Similarly, Arjun Kadhe and Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo suffered a 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 4-6 loss to second seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) in their opening encounter here.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

yuki bhambri rohan bopanna us open tennis news sports news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK