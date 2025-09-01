However, Rohan Bopanna and Monaco’s Romain Arneodo fell 4-6, 3-6 to the American duo of Robert Cash and James Tracy in Round One

Bhambri-Venus cruise into Round Two of US Open 2025

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus dismantled the American duo of Marcos Giron and Learner Tie 6-0, 6-3 in their first-round match here.

Similarly, Arjun Kadhe and Ecuador’s Diego Hidalgo suffered a 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 4-6 loss to second seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) in their opening encounter here.

