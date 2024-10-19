Breaking News
MSSA inter-school lawn tennis tournament: All set for Final

Updated on: 19 October,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Thirteen-year-old Kian Patel storms into U-14 MSSA final with 3-0 win; sets up summit clash against Vidyut Sundar, who progresses with identical score

Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School’s Vidyut Sundar; (right) Kian Patel returns to Ansh Jalota during their U-14 MSSA tennis semi-final at Bombay Gymkhana yesterday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Kian Patel of The Oberoi International School stormed into the U-14 boys final of the MSSA inter-school lawn tennis tournament, beating Ansh Jalota of Methibai Devraj Gundecha 3-0 at the Bombay Gymkhana on Friday.


Kian, 13, who has already represented the state at the Nationals, was playing in the MSSA tournament for the first time. 


A familiar foe


Having known his opponent for a long time,  Kian was well-equipped for the clash. Effectively countering the rather slow approach, Kian went on the aggressive to force his rival on the back foot. Kian’s smart placements caught Ansh off-guard frequently.

“I first picked up the racquet when I was three. My sister and father also play; that’s how I got into tennis. It’s been good all along and I wish to keep continuing in the same manner,” said Kian.  

In the other semi-final, Vidyut Sundar of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School produced a dominating performance to sail past Aarav Shah of Bombay International School with a similar 3-0 win.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Kian came up with a 3-0 win over Aryan Tyebjee of BD Somani International, while Vidyut fought well in a keen tie-breaker against schoolmate Aarav Mulay, winning 7-3.

Maitre, Vritika in final

In the girls U-12 semi-finals, Maitre Sharma of Juggilal Podar Academy advanced into the final beating Devika Pinge of Bombay Scottish School 3-1, while Vritika Shah of Bombay Scottish went past Revika Manchandani of Oberoi International School 3-1.

MSSA tennis

