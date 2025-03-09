MSSA Vice-President Wiron Vaz, 76, no more

He was also a former Vice Principal at St Thomas High School, Goregaon, until 2010. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Church, Vile Parle

Wiron Vaz, the Vice-President of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA), passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday.

Vaz, a dedicated sports mentor, was appointed as the Honorary Athletics Secretary of MSSA in 2008 before rising to the rank of Vice-President in 2010. He held that position until the time of his death.

He was also a former Vice Principal at St Thomas High School, Goregaon, until 2010. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Church, Vile Parle.