MSSA Vice President Wiron Vaz 76 no more

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

He was also a former Vice Principal at St Thomas High School, Goregaon, until 2010. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Church, Vile Parle

Wiron Vaz

Wiron Vaz, the Vice-President of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA), passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday.


Vaz, a dedicated sports mentor, was appointed as the Honorary Athletics Secretary of MSSA in 2008 before rising to the rank of Vice-President in 2010. He held that position until the time of his death.


He was also a former Vice Principal at St Thomas High School, Goregaon, until 2010. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at St Francis Xavier Church, Vile Parle.


