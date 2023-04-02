Breaking News
Mukund-Vishnu pair bag doubles title

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mysore
Agencies

India’s Mukund Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan bagged the doubles title at the ITF Mysuru Open as the duo showed admirable endurance against compatriots and top seeds B Ritvick Choudary and Nikki Poonacha 6-3, 6-4

Representational image. Pic/iStock


India’s Mukund Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan bagged the doubles title at the ITF Mysuru Open as the duo showed admirable endurance against compatriots and top seeds B Ritvick Choudary and Nikki Poonacha 6-3, 6-4.


Also Read: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund go down in Tata Open



