Mukund-Vishnu pair bag doubles title

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s Mukund Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan bagged the doubles title at the ITF Mysuru Open as the duo showed admirable endurance against compatriots and top seeds B Ritvick Choudary and Nikki Poonacha 6-3, 6-4.

