Mum Maria Sharapova excited to see Theo grow

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who welcomed son Theodore with fiance Alexander Gilkes last July, said motherhood has been a learning experience. “The role of mother must arrive at a certain point in your life, I felt ready and to tell the truth it was something I’ve always dreamed of. I have an excellent relationship with my mother, we are very close and we share a lot, we are related and this is also why I wanted to have a child so that I could share my experiences with him. I’m excited to see him [Theodore] grow and I’m learning new things too. Every day is a new day, there’s always something to learn and it’s a great challenge,” she was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA. Meanwhile, Sharapova stressed that the role of being a professional player and mother are demanding. “I don’t know if it’s more difficult being a tennis player or a mother, let’s just say both roles are very demanding. He is an exemplary child, I often talk to him. Fortunately he is very good, I was lucky I must say,” she remarked.

