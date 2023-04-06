Breaking News
Mumbai: Police trace man behind drag racing on Western Express Highway
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mum Maria Sharapova excited to see Theo grow

Mum Maria Sharapova excited to see Theo grow

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who welcomed son Theodore with fiance Alexander Gilkes last July, said motherhood has been a learning experience

Mum Maria Sharapova excited to see Theo grow

Maria Sharapova


Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova, who welcomed son Theodore with fiance Alexander Gilkes last July, said motherhood has been a learning experience. “The role of mother must arrive at a certain point in your life, I felt ready and to tell the truth it was something I’ve always dreamed of. I have an excellent relationship with my mother, we are very close and we share a lot, we are related and this is also why I wanted to have a child so that I could share my experiences with him. I’m excited to see him [Theodore] grow and I’m learning new things too. Every day is a new day, there’s always something to learn and it’s a great challenge,” she was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA. Meanwhile, Sharapova stressed that the role of being a professional player and mother are demanding. “I don’t know if it’s more difficult being a tennis player or a mother, let’s just say both roles are very demanding. He is an exemplary child, I often talk to him. Fortunately he is very good, I was lucky I must say,” she remarked.


Also Read: Ex-coach Joyce: A lot of people found Maria Sharapova rude




maria sharapova sports news tennis news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK