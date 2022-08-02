New mum Maria Sharapova resumes tennis training

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 August,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maria Sharapova


Former World No.1 tennis ace Maria Sharapova returned to training recently, after the birth of her first child, son Theodore, four weeks ago. On Sunday, she posted a video on social media, working out, and wrote: “Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again."

I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes.” The post received nearly one lakh ‘likes.'


