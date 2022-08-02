New mum Maria Sharapova resumes tennis training

I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes.” The post received nearly one lakh ‘likes’

Maria Sharapova

Former World No.1 tennis ace Maria Sharapova returned to training recently, after the birth of her first child, son Theodore, four weeks ago. On Sunday, she posted a video on social media, working out, and wrote: “Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again."

I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes.” The post received nearly one lakh ‘likes.'