I used to be a shy young girl: Tennis star Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu

Brit star Emma Raducanu, 19, has revealed how tennis helped her open up and be comfortable around people. At the US Open last year, she became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam. Since then, she has been under constant media glare.

“I used to be really shy as a young girl and playing tennis and beating the boys and coming back when I was losing... that just brought me a lot of confidence. Yeah, I can say that I’m definitely more comfortable and outgoing now than I was when I was younger, and I think tennis has brought me that,” Raducanu said during her interaction with students from Wolwerley Secondary School, England.

Raducanu revealed she went to school only to study and did not have many friends. “You know how secondary school is. All the kind of friendship groups are formed in years seven, eight, nine. I just went to school to study. But I’d say that not having as many friends from school is probably one of the biggest sacrifices I had to make,” she remarked.