Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Smriti Irani accuses Sonia Gandhi of sanctioning humiliation of Prez Murmu
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Brad Pitt gets F1 lessons from Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt gets F1 lessons from Lewis Hamilton

Updated on: 29 July,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Hamilton’s job as a consultant will include teaching Pitt about motorsport and how to tackle with a 200mph-plus F1 car

Brad Pitt gets F1 lessons from Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt


Hollywood star Brad Pitt is reportedly taking driving lessons from seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. According to The Sun, the makers of a yet-untitled movie from Apple Studios have hired Hamilton, 37, as a consultant to train Pitt, 58.

The director of Pitt’s film is said to be Joseph Kosinski, 48, who has box office hits including Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Tom Cruise, 60. “This is one of those films where everything just seems to be in the right place at the right time. F1 is obviously huge, but Brad is totally the right man for this role. Joseph couldn’t be hotter at the moment thanks to the new Top Gun movie and Lewis is excited at the thought of a new experience. It’s perfect. They’re all so up for it,” said the source.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel loves playing mummy to Orion


Hamilton’s job as a consultant will include teaching Pitt about motorsport and how to tackle with a 200mph-plus F1 car.

Lewis Hamilton brad pitt formula one sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK