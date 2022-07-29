Brad Pitt gets F1 lessons from Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s job as a consultant will include teaching Pitt about motorsport and how to tackle with a 200mph-plus F1 car

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is reportedly taking driving lessons from seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. According to The Sun, the makers of a yet-untitled movie from Apple Studios have hired Hamilton, 37, as a consultant to train Pitt, 58.

The director of Pitt’s film is said to be Joseph Kosinski, 48, who has box office hits including Top Gun: Maverick, featuring Tom Cruise, 60. “This is one of those films where everything just seems to be in the right place at the right time. F1 is obviously huge, but Brad is totally the right man for this role. Joseph couldn’t be hotter at the moment thanks to the new Top Gun movie and Lewis is excited at the thought of a new experience. It’s perfect. They’re all so up for it,” said the source.

Hamilton’s job as a consultant will include teaching Pitt about motorsport and how to tackle with a 200mph-plus F1 car.