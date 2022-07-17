Breaking News
Oh boy! Maria Sharapova, Gilkes welcome son Theodore

Updated on: 17 July,2022 08:27 AM IST  |  New York
He is the first child for the 35-year-old Russian tennis star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020

Oh boy! Maria Sharapova, Gilkes welcome son Theodore

Maria Sharapova; (right) Sharapova, Gilkes and their son Theodore


Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former World No.1, announced on Friday she has given birth to a baby boy named Theodore. 

He is the first child for the 35-year-old Russian tennis star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020. 




Sharapova Instagrammed this picture (right) and captioned it: “ Theodore VII•I•MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” indicating in Roman numerals that Theodore was born on July 1. 


Sharapova, who had revealed in April that she was pregnant, is among only 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam by capturing all four major singles crowns at least once.

