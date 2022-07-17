Oh boy! Maria Sharapova, Gilkes welcome son Theodore

He is the first child for the 35-year-old Russian tennis star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020

Maria Sharapova; (right) Sharapova, Gilkes and their son Theodore

Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion and former World No.1, announced on Friday she has given birth to a baby boy named Theodore.

He is the first child for the 35-year-old Russian tennis star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020.

Also Read: Duchess Catherine was nice, beautiful: Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina



Sharapova Instagrammed this picture (right) and captioned it: “ Theodore VII•I•MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for,” indicating in Roman numerals that Theodore was born on July 1.

Sharapova, who had revealed in April that she was pregnant, is among only 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam by capturing all four major singles crowns at least once.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever