Duchess Catherine was nice, beautiful: Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina and Catherine

Russia-Born Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is in awe with the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine. Rybakina, who became the first Kazakh player to win a major tennis title, felt honoured when the royal complimented her at the trophy presentation last Saturday.

She said: “She [the Duchess] was very, very nice, and very beautiful actually! She just congratulated me. She said that I played really well. And then I saw her for the second time after I left the court. And again, she said that I played really well and it’s just an honour to hear these. It’s really something special which I will never

forget.”