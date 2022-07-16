Getting my kids to understand privilege is hard: NFL star Tom Brady

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. That’s my kids’ reality which is the hard part to say, guys, this is not the way reality really is," said Brady

National Football League superstar Tom Brady finds it tough to get his children understand that they live a privileged life as compared to other kids. Brady said since his wife Gisele Bundchen and him both come from humble beginnings, he wants his children to take their lifestyle as a treat.

Brady, 44, has Benjamin Rein, 12 and Vivian Lake, nine, with wife Gisele Bundchen and Jack, 14, with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. Speaking on the DRIVE podcast, he said: “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. That’s my kids’ reality which is the hard part to say, guys, this is not the way reality really is...what can we do about that?

“Probably the hardest thing is that my wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, a very small kind of farming town, and a very simple girl. I grew up in, I would say, a middle class family in California, my dad worked his a** off for our family.”