Actor Shailene Woodley’s head and heart ‘nurtured’ two months post split from NFL star Aaron Rodgers

Updated on: 03 July,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers


Actor Shailene Woodley, who split from National Football League star Aaron Rodgers in April, has revealed that she considers June as the best month ever. Woodley, 30, and Rodgers started dating in 2020, but ended their engagement earlier this year.

Recently, in a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: “To the month of June : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart. you gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread [so much pita!], hellos and goodbyes.”




She also revealed that Dante Sabatino’s prediction came true: “A beautiful wise Italian in New York told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong [no shame shoutout: his name is Dante Sabatino]. God I’m grateful!”

