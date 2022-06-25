Olivia Culpo was apprehensive over meeting National Football League star Christian McCaffrey

The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more,” she said in a post

Olivia Culpo; (right) Christian McCaffrey with Olivia

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo has recalled how she was nervous to meet National Football League star Christian McCaffrey.

On Thursday, she Instagrammed a couple of pictures to celebrate three years of togetherness with McCaffrey (right) and wrote: “Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive. I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear.”

Culpo thanked McCaffrey for being so humble. “I love the photo that Kristen snapped when he wasn’t looking, waiting to meet me for the first time, so sweet, vulnerable and humble [and with the flowers, I can’t] I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more,” she said.