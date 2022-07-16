Breaking News
‘Well-deserved’ holiday for tennis star Nick Kyrgios, Costeen Hatzi

Updated on: 16 July,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nick Kyrgios with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi


Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is enjoying the sun, sea and sand with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the Bahamas. According to The Sun, Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last week, had to sleep on the floor at Toronto airport due to some travel issues.

Kyrgios and Hatzi Instagrammed this picture on their respective social media handles. Hatzi captioned it: “A well-deserved holiday.” Meanwhile, Kyrgios wrote: “Home @uniquediamondsaus keeping me icey.”


