Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athletes to stay at five different villages

India is sending a 215-member athlete contingent across 16 disciplines for the Games beginning July 28. Usually, all athletes stay in the dedicated Games Village but the organisers of Birmingham 2022 have arranged five different accommodations for athletes

The Commonwealth Games-bound Indian athletes and officials will be staying at five different “Villages” with women’s cricket team being put up in a separate facility in the Birmingham city centre.

In an official communication to concerned national sports federations, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has informed them about the staying arrangements and the need to undergo a RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their arrival in the UK.

Athletes taking part in swimming, athletics, gymnastics, squash, hockey, will be staying in Commonwealth Games Village Birmingham (CGB) while the ones in badminton, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting and triathlon will be put up in Commonwealth Games Village NEC (CGN).

Participants in wrestling, judo and lawn bowls will be based out of Commonwealth Games Village Warwick (CGW) while the cricketers will be in Commonwealth Games Village City Centre (CGC). All games will be at the famous Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

