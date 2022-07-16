Tomar tops men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualifiers at ISSF World Cup

Senior rifle shooter Chain Singh qualified for the final but the star of the day was young Tomar as he topped 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers with a score of 593 out of 600

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar topped the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers as Indian shooters continued their impressive performance at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, South Korea.

Also Read: Tearful Tiger Woods misses British Open cut

Senior rifle shooter Chain Singh qualified for the final but the star of the day was young Tomar as he topped 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers with a score of 593 out of 600.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever