Tomar tops men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualifiers at ISSF World Cup

Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Senior rifle shooter Chain Singh qualified for the final but the star of the day was young Tomar as he topped 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers with a score of 593 out of 600

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar topped the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers as Indian shooters continued their impressive performance at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, South Korea.

Senior rifle shooter Chain Singh qualified for the final but the star of the day was young Tomar as he topped 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers with a score of 593 out of 600. 


