Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina dismisses Russian product claims

Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina dismisses ‘Russian product’ claims

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:33 AM IST  |  Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan)
AFP |

Top

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon after Russia sent troops to Ukraine, but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Rybakina, 23, told journalists when asked to comment on the “product” tag

Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina dismisses ‘Russian product’ claims

Elena Rybakina. Pic/AFP


Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Tuesday dismissed Russian claims that she was its “product” as she received a hero’s welcome in Kazakhstan, which she represented. 

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon after Russia sent troops to Ukraine, but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Rybakina, 23, told journalists when asked to comment on the “product” tag.




Also Read: 4-time Olympic gold-medallist Mo Farah reveals he was smuggled into UK as a child


“Not everyone is able to continue at the professional level and achieve some successes. Only a small number [can] and in this way I am very lucky. So I am of course not really in agreement with that phrasing.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK