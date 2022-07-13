Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina dismisses ‘Russian product’ claims

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon after Russia sent troops to Ukraine, but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Rybakina, 23, told journalists when asked to comment on the “product” tag

Elena Rybakina. Pic/AFP

Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Tuesday dismissed Russian claims that she was its “product” as she received a hero’s welcome in Kazakhstan, which she represented.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon after Russia sent troops to Ukraine, but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Rybakina, 23, told journalists when asked to comment on the “product” tag.

Also Read: 4-time Olympic gold-medallist Mo Farah reveals he was smuggled into UK as a child

“Not everyone is able to continue at the professional level and achieve some successes. Only a small number [can] and in this way I am very lucky. So I am of course not really in agreement with that phrasing.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever