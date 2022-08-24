Mumbai boy Ishaan Kanojia clinches bronze at Senior National Judo Championship

Mumbai's very own Ishaan Kanojia clinched the bronze medal at the Senior National Judo Championship held in Lucknow last week

MUMBAI boy Ishaan Kanojia, 20, is thrilled to clinch the bronze medal at the Senior National Judo Championship held in Lucknow last week. Kanojia injured his shoulder and neck during the below 66kg weight category semi-finals and lost to Manipur's Bishal Singh. However, despite suffering from injuries he knocked out Haryana's Vipin Kumar to secure the bronze.

Kanojia now is aiming for gold in the upcoming National Games to be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10. "I competed for the first time in the senior category and this is my biggest achievement. Being a competitive athlete I aimed for first place, but this third place is a very big feat. I was happy with my performance, but the next one has to be first place," Kanojia told mid-day.com.

In 2018, the Utpal Sanghvi Global School (Juhu) athlete overcame pain caused by two broken ribs and won silver at the Khelo India School Games final in New Delhi. In the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championship held at Walsall, United Kingdom, he took home the bronze.

