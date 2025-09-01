Racing for the reputed Team Rayo Racing, Shah delivered a dominant performance throughout the weekend, ultimately emerging victorious in the Junior Rotax category finals. His impressive pace and composure under pressure marked a significant milestone in his budding motorsport career

Young racing prodigy Kiaan Shah from Mumbai secured his maiden national-level victory in spectacular fashion during Round 3 of the Meco FMSCI National Karting Championship, held at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) on Monday.

Racing for the reputed Team Rayo Racing, Shah delivered a dominant performance throughout the weekend, ultimately emerging victorious in the Junior Rotax category finals. His impressive pace and composure under pressure marked a significant milestone in his budding motorsport career.

Shah began the weekend on a high, topping the time sheets in both official practice sessions, a signal of the form to come. He carried that momentum into the qualifying round, clinching pole position with a blistering lap time of 50.530 seconds. In a highly competitive field of 18 drivers, the top eight were separated by less than half a second, underlining the level of competition.

Despite the pressure, Shah held his nerve when it mattered most. His near-flawless drive in the final race saw him convert pole into a well-earned victory. The Chennai-based duo of Shivaan Karthik (50.672s) and Eshanth Vengatesan (50.731s) finished second and third respectively, making it a tightly fought contest until the final lap.

Kiaan’s rise through the karting ranks has been swift. He took up two-stroke karting just a couple of years ago under the guidance of Rayo Racing, one of the leading karting teams in India. Known for grooming young talent, Rayo Racing has played a key role in his development and competitive maturity.

This win adds to what has already been a promising year for Shah. He is currently contesting his first full season in the Asian Rotax Championship, where he has shown consistent form, securing two podium finishes so far and sitting second in the championship standings.

Speaking after the win, a jubilant Shah credited his team and mentors for the continued support and learning opportunities that have helped him evolve as a racer. The young driver now eyes further glory both at home and on the international stage as he builds momentum heading into the latter half of the season.

With karting widely regarded as the stepping stone to professional motorsport, Shah’s performance in Chennai solidifies his status as one of the brightest young talents to watch in Indian motorsport.

(With inputs from PTI)