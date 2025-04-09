The circuit, measuring 1.17 kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Country’s first Grade-1 karting track in Chennai x 00:00

The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur has received the CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, thus placing the facility among the elite karting circuits in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "Pooran and Marsh batted really well": Ajinkya Rahane

The circuit, measuring 1.17 kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities.

“Securing the licence is the culmination of months of designing, planning and efforts to develop a facility that conforms to global standards. The track layout has already received rave reviews about it being a driver’s delight, given the mix of sharp turns, high-speed straights, and elevation changes,” said Madras Motor Sports Club in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever